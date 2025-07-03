West Virginia Lands Commitment from UMass Transfer Pitcher Andrew Middleton
West Virginia has added another left-handed pitcher to the mix for the 2026 season, landing a commitment from UMass transfer Andrew Middleton.
The Canton, Massachusetts native appeared in 14 games (three starts) as a true freshman, posting an ERA of 4.63 in 23.1 innings of work. He punched out 25 batters while walking 16. Opposing hitters hit .190 against him.
This past season, he saw action in four games (three in relief) and pitched 11.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one base knock before sitting out the rest of the season with an injury.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining, but could seek a medical waiver for a third.
WVU's Transfer Commitments
LHP Andrew Middleton, LHP Joshua Surigao, LHP Bryson Thacker, RHP Chansen Cole (Newberry College), RHP Ian Korn (Seton Hill), RHP Dawson Montesa (Adelphi), RHP Owen Puk (Florida International), C John Lemm (Southern Illinois), INF Matt Ineich (Ohio), OF Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa), OF Sean Smith, OF Brock Wills (UNC Wilmington).
