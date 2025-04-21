West Virginia Leaps into the Top 10 in a Pair of National Polls
The West Virginia University baseball program continues to climb the national rankings after notching four wins last week against Marshall and a sweep of Big 12 Conference foe Cincinnati to extend the winning streak to 14.
The Mountaineers made their biggest jump in Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) rankings, moving eight spots to 14th and 10th, respectively, while lunging seven spots in the D1Baseball rankings to No. 17, climbed from 20th to No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and entered the top 10 in Perfect Game at No. 9.
West Virginia holds a 34-4 overall record and sits atop the Big 12 Conference standings with a 13-3 league record.
The Mountaineers lead the conference in team batting average (.317) and team ERA (3.72), while also ranking second in RBIs (307), runs (226) and on base percentage (.418), and sit third in slugging percentage (.486).
West Virginia junior Sam White is hitting a team-leading .383, which ranks fourth in the league, and Jace Rinehart’s .366 batting average places the senior seventh, and junior Skylar King is eighth at .364.
Rinehart is also seventh in doubles (13) and ninth in slugging percentage (.642).
Senior Kyle West is third with a .486 on base percentage and King is sixth at .472.
King, along with senior Brodie Kresser and freshman Gavin Kelly are tied for seventh in stolen bases with 12 apiece.
West Virginia returns to the field Tuesday evening at Penn State. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
West Virginia in the National Rankings
D1Baseball: 17
USA TODAY Sports: 14
NCBWA: 10
Baseball America: 14
Perfect Game: 9
