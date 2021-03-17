Mountaineers Sweep Eagles 4-2

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Morehead State Eagles 4-2 Wednesday evening, sweeping the Eagles in the two-game midweek series.

West Virginia pitcher Carlson Reed made his first career start, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out two before Tyler Chadwick took over in the fourth. Chadwick started the inning with a walk before striking out Arthur Sells before Jackson Feltner doubled down the right field line, platting Chadwick for the game's first run.

The Mountaineers answered in the bottom of the inning after singles from Hudson Byorick, and Mikey Kluska put runners on the corners to set up an RBI sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game. Then with one out and Kluska sitting at first, Victor Scott hit a laser over the right field wall for a two-run home to give West Virginia the 3-1 advantage.

West Virginia starting pitcher Carlson Reed threw three innings and finished the afternoon with two strikeouts. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Noah Short took the mound in the fifth and went 1-2-3, ending the inning on a strikeout. He found himself in some trouble in the sixth when Jack Gardner poked a one-out single in on the right field line, then with two outs, Feltner dropped a single into right field before Short walked the bases loaded. West Virginia assistant coach Steve Sabbins turned to the Veteran Skylar Gonzalez to get the Mountaineers out of the inning. Gonzalez walked in the Eagles' second run but ended the inning, striking out Alex Jacobs to hold the Mountaineers lead 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Paul McIntosh blasted a leadoff home run to push the Mountaineers lead back to two, 4-2.

Daniel Ouderkirk took the hill with two outs in the seventh to get the final out, went 1-2-3 in the eighth, and Maddison Jeffery followed suit to close the game in the ninth, taking the 4-2 decision.

Paul McIntosh was 1-3 on the day and, along with Victor Scott, who also went 1-3, led the Mountaineers with two RBI’s. Mikey Kluska was 2-3 at the plate with a run, and Hudson Byorick was 1-3 with a run.

West Virginia is back in action on Friday as the Mountaineers welcome in Coastal Carolina for a three-game series that goes through Sunday. First pitch is schedule for 6:30 Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark

