West Virginia Names Starting Pitchers for Season-Opening Series at Georgia State

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey and his team will kick the 2021 season off on Friday, February 19th at Georgia State to begin a four-game series. First pitch between the Mountaineers and Panthers is set for 2 p.m. and Thursday afternoon, Mazey announced that left-handed senior, Jackson Wolf will get the Opening Day nod on the mound for the old gold and blue.

This will mark the second consecutive Opening Day start for Wolf who comes into this season as a Preseason All-Big 12 selection and a Preseason All-America Third Team honoree by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

After finding his footing in his first two years in the Mountaineer program, Wolf appeared to have turned the corner in 2020, albeit a short sample size. He made four starts for West Virginia last year and posted an ERA of 1.05 with a 3-1 record before the pandemic put an end to the season.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers and Panthers will play a double-header with sophomore left-hander Jake Carr (2-1, 1.05 ERA in 2020) getting the start in game one and junior left-hander Adam Tulloch toeing the rubber for game two. Prior to coming to Morgantown this year, Tulloch spent his freshman year at Wingate where he went 6-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched and went 0-1 with a 2.88 ERA in his sophomore year at the College of Central Florida.

To wrap up the season-opening series, sophomore right-hander Tyler Strechay will get the start.

Below are the pitching matchups for the entire four-game series with their 2020 stats listed:

Fri: WVU - Jackson Wolf (3-1, 1.05 ERA) vs GSU - Ryan Watson (2-1, 5.95 ERA)

Sat G1: WVU - Jake Carr (2-1, 1.52 ERA) vs GSU - Seth Clark (0-1, 5.09 ERA)

Sat G2: WVU - Adam Tulloch (0-1, 2.88 ERA) vs GSU - Cameron Jones (2-1, 1.00 ERA)

Sun: WVU - Tyler Strechay (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs GSU - Chad Treadway (0-1, 2.20 ERA)

