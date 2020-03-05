MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Overwhelms Kent State

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) pounced on the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5) early with eight runs in the first three innings and four Mountaineer pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Mountaineers went on to beat the Flashes 8-0 Wednesday evening inside Monongalia County Ballpark.

Austin Davis got the Mountaineers going in the bottom of the first, hitting a groundball over to the third and beating the throw over to first base and proceeded to steal second before Tyler Doanes advanced him over to third with a sacrifice fly to shallow right field and Vincent Ippoliti brought Davis home for the game’s first run.

Austin Davis
Austin DavisChristopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Matt McCormick tacked on another run in the second with a hard-solo shot to centerfield and the Mountaineers held a 2-0 advantage.

West Virginia broke the game open in the sixth batting through the order and putting up six runs.

Braden Zarbnisky started the inning smacking a hard line drive into the gap in right-center and used his speed to slide safely into third for a triple. Then, Davis hit a sacrifice groundball over to short to score Zarbnisky.

Braden Zarnisky Kent State
Braden Zarbnisky

Tyler Doanes reached on an error and Ippoliti was put aboard on the receiving end of a fastball before Kevin Brophy drilled the 1-0 pitch over right field for a three-run home run.

Three batters later and with one on, Victor Scott went high enough to opposite to left field that the ball may have caught the wind and carried the ball over for a two-run home run and the Mountaineers had an 8-0 lead after three innings.

Victor Scott
Victor ScottChristopher Hall - Mountaineer Maven

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey went with freshman right-hander Tyler Strechay to start the game, even though his first two appearances were brief giving up a combined six runs on nine hits in just four innings.

However, Strechay bounced back in a big way, facing the minimum through five innings including two strikeouts on the day.

“I was just trying to execute every pitch,” said Strechay. “I know if I don’t try and do too much – if I just go out there and try and throw strikes, I know my defense has my back.”

“I really just came out and tried to pound the zone early. Earlier in the year, I was working more slider, changeup. Today I was sticking fastballs and the defense played really well tonight,” added Strechay.

WVU freshman right-hander Tyler Strechay
Tyler StrechayChristopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Dillon Meadows took the hill in the sixth, tossing two innings and striking out two, followed by Skylar Gonzalez pitching a hitless eighth and Jacob Waters closed out the ninth as four Mountaineers combined for a no-hitter.

“I mean, we got a pretty young staff, so it teaches them. Strechay went out there and dominated the game with his fastball. I tell these guys all the time it doesn’t t matter how good your curveball is or how good your changeup is, pitching always comes back to your fastball. If you can command your fastball and keep it out of the middle of the plate and throw strikes with it, you’ll always have success.”

West Virginia is on the road this weekend as they head to Macon, GA for a three-game series versus the Mercer Bears starting Friday with the first pitch set for 6:00 pm. 

