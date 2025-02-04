Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Ranked in the NCBWA Preseason Poll

The Mountaineers garner national attention heading into the 2025 season

Christopher Hall

West Virginia junior Brodie Kresser rounds the bases after a grand slam in the first inning against Penn State.
West Virginia junior Brodie Kresser rounds the bases after a grand slam in the first inning against Penn State. / Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers were placed 29th in the preseason National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division I Preseason Poll Monday afternoon.

West Virgina is coming off its best season in program history. Former West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey announced prior to last season he was retiring at the end of the year, and the Mountaineers sent their skipper off with an 36-24 record and advanced to the program to its first NCAA Super Regionals appearance and finished 13th in the final NCBWA Poll.

Long time Mazey assistant coach Steve Sabins is poised to build on the foundation Mazey has set after serving under the future WVU Hall of Famer for nine seasons.

West Virginia returns the bulk of its production at the plate, led by a pair of Mountaineers who hit over .300 last season led by juniors Sam White and Big 12 first team preseason selection Logan Sauve.

On the mound, the Mountaineers will rely on up-and-comers Robby Porco, Chase Meyer, Gavin Van Kempen, and Carson Estridge and multiple transfers.

NCBWA Preseason Poll

1. Texas A&M

2. Tennessee

3. Virginia

4. LSU

5. Arkansas

6. Florida State

7. Oregon State

8. North Carolina

9. Clemson

10. Florida

11. Duke

12. Oregon

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

t-15. NC State

t-15. Wake Forest

17. Texas

18. Oklahoma State

19. Mississippi State

20. DBU

21. Arizona

22. UC Santa Barbara

23. TCU

24. Nebraska

25. Indiana

26. Kentucky

27. Southern Miss

28. Troy

29. West Virginia

30. Oklahoma

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Baseball