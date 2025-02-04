West Virginia Ranked in the NCBWA Preseason Poll
The West Virginia Mountaineers were placed 29th in the preseason National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division I Preseason Poll Monday afternoon.
West Virgina is coming off its best season in program history. Former West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey announced prior to last season he was retiring at the end of the year, and the Mountaineers sent their skipper off with an 36-24 record and advanced to the program to its first NCAA Super Regionals appearance and finished 13th in the final NCBWA Poll.
Long time Mazey assistant coach Steve Sabins is poised to build on the foundation Mazey has set after serving under the future WVU Hall of Famer for nine seasons.
West Virginia returns the bulk of its production at the plate, led by a pair of Mountaineers who hit over .300 last season led by juniors Sam White and Big 12 first team preseason selection Logan Sauve.
On the mound, the Mountaineers will rely on up-and-comers Robby Porco, Chase Meyer, Gavin Van Kempen, and Carson Estridge and multiple transfers.
NCBWA Preseason Poll
1. Texas A&M
2. Tennessee
3. Virginia
4. LSU
5. Arkansas
6. Florida State
7. Oregon State
8. North Carolina
9. Clemson
10. Florida
11. Duke
12. Oregon
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt
t-15. NC State
t-15. Wake Forest
17. Texas
18. Oklahoma State
19. Mississippi State
20. DBU
21. Arizona
22. UC Santa Barbara
23. TCU
24. Nebraska
25. Indiana
26. Kentucky
27. Southern Miss
28. Troy
29. West Virginia
30. Oklahoma