West Virginia Remains at No. 23
The West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team remains at No. 23 in the latest D1baseball.com rankings.
A depleted Mountaineer roster finished 2-1 in the Coastal Carolina Tournament over the weekend with wins over Kennesaw State and Bryant and the lone loss coming to the host team, Coastal Carolina.
The Mountaineers hit nine home runs over the weekend, pushing their season total to 12, ranking them first in the Big 12 Conference.
D1Baseball.com Top 25
1. Arkansas
2. Vanderbilt
3. Mississippi State
4. Ole Miss
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. UC Santa Barbara
8. UCLA
9. Miami (FL)
10. Texas Tech
11. LSU
12. Georgia Tech
13. TCU
14. South Carolina
15. Oklahoma State
16. Virginia
17. East Carolina
18. Tennessee
19. Texas
20. Oregon State
21. Florida Atlantic
22. Boston College
23. West Virginia
24. Virginia Tech
25. North Carolina
