West Virginia Remains at No. 23

West Virginia baseball stays in the top 25 after finishing 2-1 in the CCU tournament

The West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team remains at No. 23 in the latest D1baseball.com rankings.

A depleted Mountaineer roster finished 2-1 in the Coastal Carolina Tournament over the weekend with wins over Kennesaw State and Bryant and the lone loss coming to the host team, Coastal Carolina.

The Mountaineers hit nine home runs over the weekend, pushing their season total to 12, ranking them first in the Big 12 Conference.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Vanderbilt

3. Mississippi State

4. Ole Miss

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. UC Santa Barbara

8. UCLA

9. Miami (FL)

10. Texas Tech

11. LSU

12. Georgia Tech

13. TCU

14. South Carolina

15. Oklahoma State

16. Virginia

17. East Carolina

18. Tennessee

19. Texas

20. Oregon State

21. Florida Atlantic

22. Boston College

23. West Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

25. North Carolina

