West Virginia Remains Ranked in Three of the National Polls
The West Virginia University baseball program was swept at home by the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend and fell out of the two top 25 polls.
West Virginia remains ranked in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers association (17) USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll (23) and Perfect Game (23), while dropping out of D1baseball.com and Baseball America.
The Mountaineers sit 28th in the RPI.
West Virginia lost five of its last six Big 12 Conference games, including four consecutive decisions to end the regular season. However, Mountaineers clinched the program’s second Big 12 regular season championship, the first outright title since joining the league in 2013.
Junior Sam White has a team-high batting average of .352 with 39 RBI, senior Kyle West has clubbed a team-best nine home runs and is hitting .352, which ranks second on the team, and senior Jace Rinehart leads the team in RBI and is third on the team with a .333 batting average.
Senior Jack Kartsonas leads the team with a 2.29 ERA, senior Griffin Kirn has recorded a team-leading 83 strikeouts, while sophomore Chase Meyer is leading the team with eight wins.
West Virginia in the National Rankings
D1Baseball: NR
USA TODAY Sports: 23
NCBWA: 17
Baseball America: NR
Perfect Game: 23
