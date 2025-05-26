West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Region and Game 1 Opponent Revealed
It may not have been the way the West Virginia Mountaineers wanted to enter the NCAA Tournament, but they are dancing nonetheless.
On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that WVU would be traveling to Clemson, South Carolina, where they'll be the No. 2 seed in the Clemson regional. There, they will first meet up with No. 3 Kentucky while the host Tigers matchup against No. 4 USC Upstate.
Clemson regional team notes
Clemson: The Tigers finished fourth in the ACC regular season standings, but made it to the championship game in the conference tournament.
West Virginia: Big 12 regular season champion, but lost seven of the last nine games entering the tournament.
Kentucky: The Wildcats got off to a strong start but really struggled in SEC play, finishing with a 13-17 conference record. Like WVU, they're limping into the tournament, losing four straight.
USC Upstate: The Spartans took home the Big South tournament championship and entered the tournament with a red-hot offense. Upstate has scored 10+ runs in 11 of its final 17 games.
First pitch for West Virginia vs. Kentucky is set for Friday, May 30th at 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU.
