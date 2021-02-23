West Virginia Slides in this Week's NCBWA Rankings
In the latest National College Baseball Writers Association Poll (NCBWA), the West Virginia University Mountaineer Baseball team drops to 27th after entering the season at No. 21 after splitting the season-opening series with Georgia State 2-2.
The first two games of the series took 10 innings before deciding the outcome. West Virginia took game one after Vincent Ippoliti hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth to lift the Mountaineers to a 5-3 win.
Then, in game two, a walk-off RBI single in the tenth knotted the series at two in the first game of a doubleheader, but in the second game of the doubleheader, the Panthers put up 11 runs in the first inning to coast to a 20-4 victory. However, West Virginia bounced back on Sunday to even the series 2-2 with a 3-2 decision.
West Virginia is back in action Friday (Feb. 26) in Conway, SC, for the Coastal Carolina University Baseball Tournament against Kennesaw State. Then, on Saturday, the Mountaineers take on Coastal Carolina before facing Bryant on Sunday.
NCBWA Top 30
1. Ole Miss
2. Vanderbilt
3. Arkansas
4. Louisville
5. Miami (FL)
6. Mississippi State
7. Florida
8. NC State
9. UCLA
10. LSU
11. UC Santa Barbara
12. Virginia
13. Texas Tech
14. TCU
15. Tennessee
16. South Carolina
17. Georgia Tech
18. East Carolina
19. Florida State
20. Oklahoma State
21. Texas
22. Auburn
23. Georgia
24. Wake Forest
25. Duke
26. Alabama
27. West Virginia
28. Dallas Baptist
29. Arizona
30. Clemson
