West Virginia Slides in this Week's NCBWA Rankings

In the latest National College Baseball Writers Association Poll (NCBWA), the West Virginia University Mountaineer Baseball team drops to 27th after entering the season at No. 21 after splitting the season-opening series with Georgia State 2-2.

The first two games of the series took 10 innings before deciding the outcome. West Virginia took game one after Vincent Ippoliti hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth to lift the Mountaineers to a 5-3 win.

Then, in game two, a walk-off RBI single in the tenth knotted the series at two in the first game of a doubleheader, but in the second game of the doubleheader, the Panthers put up 11 runs in the first inning to coast to a 20-4 victory. However, West Virginia bounced back on Sunday to even the series 2-2 with a 3-2 decision.

West Virginia is back in action Friday (Feb. 26) in Conway, SC, for the Coastal Carolina University Baseball Tournament against Kennesaw State. Then, on Saturday, the Mountaineers take on Coastal Carolina before facing Bryant on Sunday.

NCBWA Top 30

1. Ole Miss

2. Vanderbilt

3. Arkansas

4. Louisville

5. Miami (FL)

6. Mississippi State

7. Florida

8. NC State

9. UCLA

10. LSU

11. UC Santa Barbara

12. Virginia

13. Texas Tech

14. TCU

15. Tennessee

16. South Carolina

17. Georgia Tech

18. East Carolina

19. Florida State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Texas

22. Auburn

23. Georgia

24. Wake Forest

25. Duke

26. Alabama

27. West Virginia

28. Dallas Baptist

29. Arizona

30. Clemson

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly