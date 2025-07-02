Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Snags Southpaw in Transfer Portal After One Year at Hawai'i

The Mountaineers gain a commitment from Joshua Surigao.

Schuyler Callihan

Joshua Surigao

Recently, the West Virginia Mountaineers added another arm to the pitching staff, snagging a commitment out of the transfer portal from southpaw Joshua Surigao, who is coming off his true freshman season at Hawai'i.

This season, Surigao only appeared in two games, pitching a scoreless 1.2 innings of work, striking out four batters, and allowing just a single hit. Although he played such a minimal role, he's unable to utilize a redshirt. In college baseball, a single at-bat or pitch makes you ineligible for a redshirt, which is pretty bogus. Perhaps down the line, WVU could ask for a waiver to get that year back, but that's not going to be something that gets addressed right away.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is a native of Little River, South Carolina, and played his high school ball at North Myrtle Beach. He was ranked as the third-best left-handed pitcher in the state by Perfect Game and posted a 0.83 ERA as a senior.

WVU's Transfer Commitments

LHP Joshua Surigao, LHP Bryson Thacker, RHP Chansen Cole (Newberry College), RHP Ian Korn (Seton Hill), RHP Dawson Montesa (Adelphi), RHP Owen Puk (Florida International), C John Lemm (Southern Illinois), INF Matt Ineich (Ohio), OF Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa), OF Sean Smith, OF Brock Wills (UNC Wilmington).

Published
