MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
Mountaineer Events
FB Recruiting

West Virginia Stumbles in Game One of the Central Virginia Challenge to VCU

Christopher Hall

Richmond, VA – The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped the first game of the Central Virginia Challenge to Virginia Commonwealth University 4-1 Friday evening.

West Virginia applied pressure in the first after Austin Davis tabbed a one-out single and Tyler Doanes reached on an error by second baseman Paul Witt also allowing Davis to advance to third. Doanes stole second but the Mountaineers left both runners stranded in scoring position.

Mountaineer starting pitcher Jackson Wolfe pitched five hitless innings striking out four, but in the sixth, Paul Witt broke the no-hitter with a single into left field and Tyler Locklear singled into right-center putting runners at the corners. Then, Liam Hibbits smacked an RBI double into left field to break the scoreless tie with Locklear standing at third.

That ended the day for Wolfe pitching 5.1 innings, four strikeouts three hits and three runs as West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey turned the game over to Skylar Gonzalez.

Gonzalez retired cleanup hitter Brandon Henson to get the second out of the inning, then Mazey opted to intentionally walk Hogan Brown to load the bases. Steven Carpenter made the most of the opportunity and hit a hard ground ball back up the middle that just got past the outreached glove of a diving Tevin Tucker as two more runs crossed the plate.

VCU head coach Shawn Stiffler sent in Logan Amiss to pinch hit for Jack Schroeder, who was 0-2 on the day, and Amiss delivered with a single up the middle just off the second base side to tack on the fourth run in the bottom of the sixth for the 4-0 lead.

West Virginia put runners aboard in the seventh but again came away empty handed. 

However, in a last-ditch effort in the top of the ninth got the Mountaineers on the board following a one out single from Ryan Archibald and advanced to second after Vince Ippoliti was hit by a pitch. That brought up Tyler Martino to the plate and he flared an RBI single into left field and the tying run was at the plate.

However, Danny Watson closed out the game striking out Dominic Ragazzo, completing the save and marking the third consecutive loss for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will play game two of the Central Virginia Challenge against William & Mary with the first pitch set for 2:00 pm at Plumeri Park. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Is Next for Sagaba Konate?

Former Mountaineer, Sagaba Konate had two illustrious seasons in Morgantown, but will he make it at the next level?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma

What will if take for West Virginia to beat the Sooners in Morgantown?

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Men's Soccer set to Begin Spring Slate of Matchups

The Mountaineers will play six games this spring following a successful fall season

Quinn Burkitt

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Plummets

Things not looking good for Bob Huggins and company

Schuyler Callihan

Weekend Starting Pitching Rotation is off to a Hot Start

West Virginia's top three starting pitchers are keeping runs off the board

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Zarbnisky pacing Mountaineers at the plate this season

Senior outfielder and pitcher Braden Zarbnisky has propelled West Virginia at the plate so far this season.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Is West Virginia Still a Tournament Lock?

The West Virginia basketball team was a lock just a couple weeks ago, but now are they in danger of being on the bubble?

Anthony G. Halkias

Multiple Members of the WVU Basketball Team Earn All-Big 12 Academic Achievement

Six West Virginia players earned Academic All-Big 12 acknowledgment

John Pentol

Former Mountaineers React to WVU Late Season Collapse

Things are spiraling out of control quickly in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

Dante Stills Releases Highlight Video

Dante Stills released a hype video on his twitter today, hinting at a special season.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol