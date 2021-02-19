West Virginia Takes Down Georgia State in Season Opener

It took 10 innings but the No. 21* West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) took game one of a four-game series against the Georgia State Panthers 5-3 Friday afternoon.

West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf got off to a rocky start, walking Georgia State leadoff hitter Kalen Puckett followed by hitting Griffin Cheney to put runners at second and first. Then, Elian Merejo laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners, but Wolf retired Will Mize for the innings second out. However, Wolf walked back-to-back batters to walk in the game's first run. Wolf got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Mountaineer slugger Matt McCormick (2-5, HR, RBI) answered in the top of the second inning with a leadoff home run to tie the game at one.

The Panthers regained the lead after a throwing error by Kevin Brophy led to Cheney taking second, and Mize singled through the left side to take a 2-1 advantage.

West Virginia’s Tyler Doanes (3-4) leadoff single, followed by McCormick laying a bunt down for a single before Paul McIntosh (1-4, 2 RBI) ripped a double out to left field to tie the game at two.

The Mountaineers took their first lead in the sixth after back-to-back singles from Hudson Byorick and Tyer Doanes, and Vincent Ippoliti was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs but were only able to muster up a run after McIntosh drew a walk to give West Virginia a 3-2 lead.

After five innings, Wolf came out of the game, finishing the afternoon with seven strikeouts and only giving up a hit. Zach Ottinger took the mound in the sixth, and Georgia State got to him early with consecutive singles, and a fielder’s choice advanced the runners into scoring position before Branson Bowling singled back up the middle to tie the game at three.

Georgia State threatened to take the lead in the bottom of the ninth with a runner at second, but Madisen Jeffrey shut the door with a pair of strikeouts to send the game into extra innings.

West Virginia jumped on Georgia State quickly when Tyler Doanes reached first with a one-out single, then Ippoliti (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) blasted a two-run home run to give the Mountaineers a 5-3 lead and Madison 1-2-3 in the bottom of the tenth to capture the first game of the season.

West Virginia and Georgia State will play a doubleheader Saturday with the first pitch for game one scheduled for 1:00 pm EST and game two set for 5:00 pm EST.

*Ranking is based on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

