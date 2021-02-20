West Virginia Takes Game 1 Over Georgia State Despite Mistakes

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey stated, “It’s good to get a win and have everybody feeling good about themselves, but we have to get better every time out."

The No. 21* West Virginia Mountaineers took game one of the season-opening four-game series versus the Georgia State Panthers 5-3 Friday afternoon.

It seems like a lifetime ago that the Mountaineers were last in action, and prior to Friday, West Virginia had not taken the field since March 11, 2020, due to the season being abruptly canceled due to COVID-19. So, when the game got underway, West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey was taken back once the game got underway.

“It was a little bit emotional when the first pitch was thrown because it’s been so long,” said Mazey. “It’s good to see smiles on their faces right now because we’re out here. Good to see people in the stands, the sun is shining, we’re playing baseball, how can you go wrong?”

Starting pitcher, Jackson Wolf had a shaky start to the game but locked in, tossing five innings, only giving up a hit, one earned run, and registered seven strikeouts. Then Zach Ottinger, Skylar Gonzalez, and Madison Jeffrey came in for relief. Jeffrey shut down the Panthers in the bottom of the tenth with a 1-2-3 inning to preserve the 5-3 lead.

“All the relievers pitched great,” said Mazey. “No reliever, I think never got a three-ball count today. They attacked the strike zone, which is what relief pitchers have to do. So, it's good to know that we have a stable full of arms back there, and those guys can come in and do what they did.”

However, the Mountaineers played far from perfect, committing three errors on the afternoon.

“You could tell we’ve been inside a lot. We didn’t catch a couple of pop-ups, but pitchers attacked the strike zone after Wolfey shaky first inning,” said Mazey.

West Virginia was able to get three freshmen and a sophomore some reps throughout the course of the game.

“I think we got six new guys in the game today in different roles to see what they’re capable of doing. All the new guys did a pretty good job. We just have to get veteran leadership,” said Mazey.

It would take 10 innings before the game was settled. Tyler Doanes ripped a one-out single in the top of the tenth before Vincent Ippoliti stepped to the plate. Ippoliti was 0-3 on the day but on an 0-2 pitch, blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall to give West Virginia a 5-3 advantage and held on to take game one.

“I could tell right off the bat it was gone - I think he could too, but it just goes to show you in baseball - Vince wasn’t having a great game at the plate and wasn’t seeing it very well – it just takes one,” said Mazey. “If you’re going to go 1-4, do it with men on base in a big part of the game, and that’s what he did.”

West Virginia’s preseason rankings are not the norm for the Mountaineer baseball program. Nerves and rust were undoubtedly a factor in the first game of the season but found a way to win in the end despite the mistakes.

“It’s been so long since we played baseball, we figured we’d play extra innings on the first day out,” joked Mazey. “It’s good to get a win and have everybody feeling good about themselves, but we have to get better every time out, and we usually do. So, just glad we could get a win when you don’t play great.”

West Virginia is back in action Saturday with a doubleheader against Georgia State, with game one scheduled for 1:00 pm EST and 5:00 pm.

*Ranking is based on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly