Mountaineers Clip Eagles 7-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers took the first game of a two-game midweek series from Morehead State 7-1.

West Virginia opened the game up in the bottom of the third when with two outs and nobody on, Austin Davis took a ball to the hip from starting pitcher Will Lozinak. Hudson Byorick delivered a single to put runners at the corners, and Paul McIntosh received four straight balls to load the bases. Then, Mikey Kluska went opposite field and flared a line drive down the right field line clearing the bases with a triple. Victor Scott hit an RBI-single through the right side to bring home Kluska and proceeded to steal second before Dominic Ragazzo plated him to give West Virginia a 5-0 lead.

West Virginia shortstop Mikey Kluskay Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Morehead State leadoff hitter Bryce Hensor cleared the tall portion of the left field wall to begin the fourth for the Eagles first and only run on the board.

The Mountaineers tacked on two more in the eighth after Byorick and McIntosh produced back-to-back singles and advanced to second and third on a sacrifice ground ball from Kluska. Byorick scored took home on a wild pitch before Victor Scott flared a line drive down the left field line for an RBI double as the Mountaineers took the 7-1 advantage.

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton had four strikeouts, no walks and only gave up two hits, including the solo home run. Then, Tyler Strechay went three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and no walks before Tim Wynia threw one hitless inning, and Ben Abernathy went 1-2-3 in the ninth to close the game.

West Virginia had eight hits on the day. Kluska (1-4) led the Mountaineers with three RBI’s, Victor Scott (2-4) had two RBi’s and Dominic Ragazzo (1-3) had one. Paul McIntosh went 2-3 at the plate with two runs.

West Virginia and Morehead State will meet in the final game of the series Wednesday, 3:00 pm EST at Monongalia County Ballpark and streaming on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly