West Virginia Voted 4th in the Big 12 Preseason Standings
Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball team were selected fourth in the Big 12 Conference Baseball preseason poll as voted on the league’s coaches. The selection marks the highest for the program since joining the Big 12.
West Virginia comes into the season after an historic run. Head coach Randy Mazey made his last season before heading into retirement a memorable one after leading the programs to its first NCAA Super Regional’s in program history and finished with a 36-24 overall record.
Steve Sabins takes over the program after serving under Mazey as an assistant coach for nine seasons.
West Virginia returns the bulk of its production at the plate, led by a pair of Mountaineers who hit over .300 last season led by juniors Sam White and Big 12 first team preseason selection Logan Sauve.
On the mound, the Mountaineers will rely on up-and-comers Robby Porco, Chase Meyer, Gavin Van Kempen, and Carson Estridge and multiple transfers.
2025 Big 12 Conference Preseason Standings
1. Oklahoma State
2. Arizona
3. TCU
4. West Virginia
5. Texas Tech
6. Arizona State
7. UCF
8. Kansas State
9. Kansas
10. Cincinnati
11. Houston
12. Utah
13. Baylor
14. BYU
2025 WVU Baseball Schedule
Feb. 14-16 at Jacksonville State
Feb. 21-24 at Lipscomb
Feb. 25 Ohio
Feb. 28-March 3 at Queens (NC)
March 7-9 Kennesaw State
March 11 Towson
March 14-16 at Oklahoma State
March 18-19 James Madison
March 21-23 Arizona
March 25 Marshall
March 27-29 at BYU
April 1 at Ohio State
April 2 Pitt
April 4-6 Utah
April 8 Penn State
April 11-12 at Houston
April 15 at Marshall
April 17-19 Cincinnati
April 22 at Penn State
April 25-27 at UCF
April 30 Marshall *Charleston
May 4-6 Texas Tech
May 6 at Pitt
May 9-11 at Kansas State
May 15-17 Kansas