West Virginia Voted 4th in the Big 12 Preseason Standings

The Mountaineers were voted to their highest conference preseason selection since joining the Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University sophomore Sam White
Christopher Hall

Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball team were selected fourth in the Big 12 Conference Baseball preseason poll as voted on the league’s coaches. The selection marks the highest for the program since joining the Big 12.

West Virginia comes into the season after an historic run. Head coach Randy Mazey made his last season before heading into retirement a memorable one after leading the programs to its first NCAA Super Regional’s in program history and finished with a 36-24 overall record.

Steve Sabins takes over the program after serving under Mazey as an assistant coach for nine seasons.

West Virginia returns the bulk of its production at the plate, led by a pair of Mountaineers who hit over .300 last season led by juniors Sam White and Big 12 first team preseason selection Logan Sauve.

On the mound, the Mountaineers will rely on up-and-comers Robby Porco, Chase Meyer, Gavin Van Kempen, and Carson Estridge and multiple transfers.

2025 Big 12 Conference Preseason Standings

1. Oklahoma State

2. Arizona

3. TCU

4. West Virginia

5. Texas Tech

6. Arizona State

7. UCF

8. Kansas State

9. Kansas

10. Cincinnati

11. Houston

12. Utah

13. Baylor

14. BYU

2025 WVU Baseball Schedule

Feb. 14-16 at Jacksonville State

Feb. 21-24 at Lipscomb

Feb. 25 Ohio

Feb. 28-March 3 at Queens (NC)

March 7-9 Kennesaw State

March 11 Towson

March 14-16 at Oklahoma State

March 18-19 James Madison

March 21-23 Arizona

March 25 Marshall

March 27-29 at BYU

April 1 at Ohio State

April 2 Pitt

April 4-6 Utah

April 8 Penn State

April 11-12 at Houston

April 15 at Marshall

April 17-19 Cincinnati

April 22 at Penn State

April 25-27 at UCF

April 30 Marshall *Charleston

May 4-6 Texas Tech

May 6 at Pitt

May 9-11 at Kansas State

May 15-17 Kansas

