What Are West Virginia's Odds to Win the 2025 College Baseball World Series?
In a little over two weeks, the West Virginia Mountaineers will make their official return to the diamond under first-year skipper Steve Sabins, who is taking over for the legendary Randy Mazey.
Last season, the Mountaineers made program history by reaching a Super Regional for the first time ever. More history could be made in 2025 with a team that has a nice balance of returning experienced players on both sides of the ball mixed with a strong young crop of talent. According to Circa Sportsbook, West Virginia is among the top 25 teams with the best odds to win the 2025 College Baseball World Series.
Teams with the best odds (via Circa Sports)
Texas A&M (+600), Virginia (+950), LSU (+1000), Tennessee (+1100), Arkansas (+1200), North Carolina (+1800), Florida (+1900), Oregon State (+1900), Wake Forest (+2200), Clemson (+2500), Florida State (+2600), Duke (+3000), Georgia (+3000), Louisville (+3500), Oklahoma State (+3800), Arizona (+4500), Stanford (+4500), TCU (+4500), Texas (+4500), North Carolina State (+5000), Oregon (+5000), Mississippi State (+5500), Ole Miss (+6000), Vanderbilt (+6000), West Virginia (+6000), Arizona State (+6500), South Carolina (+6500), Troy (6500).
West Virginia will open its season on the road with a four-game series against Jacksonville University on February 14th.
