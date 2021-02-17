Wolf Earns Preseason NCBWA All-American Honors

On Wednesday, West Virginia starting pitcher, Jackson Wolf has been named to the Third Team Preseason All-American team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Wolf was at the top of the starting rotation to begin the 2020 season until the NCAA canceled the collegiate baseball season due to COVID-19. The Gahanna, OH native came into his own last year, going went 3-1 in four appearances while tossing a 1.05 ERA and retiring 27 batters in last year's abbreviated season.

"Wolf has matured a lot," said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey. "He was kind of always in the shadow of Alek Manoah his whole career. Manoah got the limelight - Wolf just needed to get more mature as that was happening and get bigger and stronger. Once Manoah left, I think Jackson took it upon himself to try and be the guy on this staff. He started off really good last year, and I think he won three or four games early on and pitched really well."

Jackson Wolf and the Mountaineers open the 2021 season Friday, February 19th, with a four-game series at Georgia State, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm.

