WVU Announces Starting Pitchers for Opening Weekend in Jacksonville

A look at who will be on the bump this weekend for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University reliever Robby Porco.
West Virginia University reliever Robby Porco. / Christopher Hall

Baseball season is officially here! The West Virginia Mountaineers will open up the 2025 campaign tonight at 6 p.m. EST against the Jacksonville Dolphins in Florida. First-year head coach Steve Sabins revealed his starting pitchers for the first three games of the four-game set on Thursday.

Friday - Griffin Kirn

The Mountaineers will send out veteran lefty Griffin Kirn for the season opener later this evening. The Quincy University transfer (Division II) compiled a 22-8 record .86 ERA in four seasons with the Hawks. He was named the 2024 GLVC Pitcher of the Year and was a 3x First Team All-Region selection.

Saturday Game 1 - Robby Porco

The 6'8", 235-pounder from Warrington, PA, will get the ball in game one of Saturday's doubleheader. Last year, as a sophomore, Porco made 14 appearances, 13 of which came in relief. It was a bit of a rocky campaign for him, posting an 8.71 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10.1 innings of work. The stuff is there, he just has to put it all together.

Saturday Game 2 - Gavin Van Kempen

GVK is one of West Virginia's most prized hurlers. He'll be getting a serious look from scouts at the next level and could be on his way to being a high draft pick if all goes well. Last season, Van Kempen went 7-1 and posted a 3.14 ERA. He was recently named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List.

Sunday - TBA






