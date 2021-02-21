Georgia State Demolishes No. 14 West Virginia in Game Two of Doubleheader

Following a 7-6 win in extra innings in game one of the doubleheader, the Georgia State Panthers carried that momentum into game two by cruising to a 20-4 victory over West Virginia Saturday night.

Sophomore left-hander Jake Carr had a horrendous start to his 2021 campaign as he gave up 11 runs (10 earned) in the first inning. He surrendered seven hits and gave up back-to-back doubles which plated four runs before head coach Randy Mazey pulled him from the game. Trevor Sharp was called on in relief but Georgia State belted a home run over the left field fence to push the Panthers' lead out to 11-0.

Down 16-0 in the 4th inning, West Virginia finally got on the board thanks to a hard shot back up the middle by Paul McIntosh. In the first at-bat of his career, true freshman Ben Abernathy collected his first career RBI with a base knock to center field, scoring Nathan Blasick. Later in the inning, Braden Barry also picked up his first career RBI with a hit up the middle, scoring Abernathy.

Georgia State tacked on a couple of more runs in 7th to add salt to the wound. West Virginia would get one of those back in the final frame, but obviously, that was not enough.

West Virginia (1-2) will look to avoid a series loss to Georgia State on Sunday with the first pitch set for 12 p.m. EST.

Sunday's probable starters:

WVU - Tyler Strechay (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs GSU - Chad Treadway (0-1, 2.20 ERA)

