WVU Baseball Got a Major Endorsement From LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson
West Virginia's trip to the Bayou didn't go so well, getting swept by the LSU Tigers in the super regional and getting outscored 28-13.
While it didn't end the way head coach Steve Sabins or anyone wanted it to, it doesn't take away from what was a historic season. The Mountaineers set a program record for wins in a season (44), won their first-ever outright Big 12 regular season championship, and won a regional for the second straight year.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson was impressed by WVU and gave the ultimate tip of the hat to his counterpart, Sabins.
“I would like to congratulate Coach Sabins and West Virginia on an outstanding season. He’s a star," Johnson said in his press conference earlier this week. "He’ll be one of the best coaches in college baseball. He’s one of the best now in his first season. If you’re buying stock in a program, buy it in West Virginia.”
Since the day Randy Mazey took the head coaching job at WVU, the Mountaineers have slowly but surely climbed the ladder in the Big 12, checking off a new box on the never-done-before list just about every season. Next up on the list for WVU? Reaching Omaha.
