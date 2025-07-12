WVU Baseball Lands Big-Time Get as Colton Sims Flips from Vanderbilt
Steve Sabins is absolutely rolling on the recruiting trail this offseason, carrying that momentum over from a fantastic first year as the West Virginia skipper. Recently, the Mountaineers flipped Vanderbilt third base commit Colton Sims (6'3", 200 lbs), who is considered one of the top players in prep baseball.
According to Perfect Game, baseball's top recruiting service, Sims is ranked as the 239th-best player in the nation and the third-best player from the state of Kansas. For his position, Sims is ranked 16th nationally.
Perfect Game scouting report
"Big and physical build with lots of strength potential. 6.95 runner in the sixty. Primary third baseman on defense, has some first-step quickness and keeps his feet moving with short, bouncy steps, has sound glove actions. Right-handed hitter, hits from a straight and narrow stance with a hanging leg raise load, creates some lift at point of contact, works the middle of the field with some carry. Good student."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch JJ Wetherholt in the MLB Futures Game on Saturday Evening
Javon Small Signs Two-Way Deal with Memphis — What it Means for His NBA Future
Tavon Austin’s Legendary Highlight Tape is Now an Easter Egg in College Football 26
Charles Wesley Godwin Has the Perfect Three-Word Response to WVU Doubters