WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner Info and Details

Schuyler Callihan

This year's West Virginia baseball leadoff dinner will be held on February 1 with the reception starting at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mrogantown Event Center.

Address for the event: Three Waterfront Pl, Morgantown, WV 26501.

The special guest for the event will be actor Patrick Renna, who played as "Ham" Porter from the classic baseball film, "The Sandlot".

"Looking forward to another big crowd. Enjoy a great evening and meet your 2020 WVU baseball team. Get your tickets now!" head coach Randy Mazey said. 

Tickets start at $120. VIP tickets and other pricing can be found here. 

