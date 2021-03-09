WVU Baseball Makes Schedule Change

PRESS RELEASE via WVU Athletics Communications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 9, 2021) – The West Virginia University baseball team’s home series against Central Michigan will now be played from March 12-13, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

Originally scheduled for March 11-13, the Mountaineers and Chippewas will meet in the series opener on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday’s game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the day’s first contest. Of note, all tickets purchased for Saturday will be valid for both games.

Single-game tickets for March home games are now on sale to the general public. All tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7, as reflected on the seat map at WVUGAME.com. A limit of six (6) tickets can be purchased per account. Tickets are available through WVUGAME.com or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME.

All tickets will be distributed through mobile delivery. Mountaineer fans will download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone, which will never leave the owner's hands and avoids additional touching from stadium security. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

Fans also are reminded to check the WVU baseball social media pages for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch and can be found on WVUGAME.com.

A limited number of WVU student tickets will be available with a valid student I.D. on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark.

Mountaineer Kids Club members are able to attend WVU Olympic sporting events for free. To reserve and purchase your parent/family member tickets, call the WVU Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME. Of note, these tickets cannot be reserved online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, assigned seats will be provided for all tickets, including free tickets and purchased tickets. Adult tickets must be purchased at the same time as reserving free MKC tickets to ensure your seats are together.

Information on single-game tickets for home games in April will be made available later this month.

WVU’s “clear bag” policy is in effect at all athletic ticketed events in an effort to speed up gate entries and enhance security measures, which is consistent with professional leagues’ policies. Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.