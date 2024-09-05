WVU Baseball Releases Fall Ball Schedule
The West Virginia University baseball team will look to build off the program’s first super regional appearance last season and usher in a new era of Mountaineer baseball.
The program released its fall ball schedule on Thursday with three intersquad scrimmages before wrapping up the slate with the Toronto Mets of the Canadian Premier Baseball League.
September 13 intersquad 6:00 p.m.
September 20 intersquad 6:00 p.m.
October 4 intersquad 6:00 p.m.
October 16 vs. Toronto Mets 5:00 p.m.
Steve Sabins took over the program at the conclusion of the 2024 baseball season following the retirement of Randy Mazey.
Mazey built the program into a Big 12 Conference contender, capturing its first league title in 2023.
Sabins vowed the program will continue to build upon the foundation Mazey, his staff and the players who donned the old gold and blue have constructed.
Sabins joined the program in 2016, following a four-year stint at Oklahoma State, and has been an intricate to the program’s success the last nine seasons, including four NCAA tournament selections.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Big 12 Commissioner Gives Update on Expansion Talks with UConn
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Heading Into Week 2
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Albany
Geno Smith Pays Tribute to Tavon Austin: 'He Changed My Life Forever'