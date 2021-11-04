WVU Baseball Releases Big 12 Schedule

The Big 12 Conference conference and West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons unveiled the 2022 conference baseball schedule.

The Mountaineers begin league-play on the road at the TCU Horned Frogs in a three-game series April 1-3 bere a back-to-back conference homestand starting the following weekend with the Baylor Bears, April 8-10, then Oklahoma State April 15-17.

West Virginia finishes Big 12 action at home versus Kansas State before heading to Arlington, TX for the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 25-29, at Globe Life Field.

West Virginia Big 12 Conference Schedule

@ TCU April 1-3

Baylor April 8-10

Oklahoma State April 15-17



@ Texas Tech April 22-24

@ Kansas April 29-May 1

Texas May 6-8

@ Oklahoma May 13-15

Kansas State May 19-21

