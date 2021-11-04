Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    WVU Baseball Releases Big 12 Schedule

    West Virginia baseball announces 2022 Big 12 Conference slate
    The Big 12 Conference conference and West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons unveiled the 2022 conference baseball schedule. 

    The Mountaineers begin league-play on the road at the TCU Horned Frogs in a three-game series April 1-3 bere a back-to-back conference homestand starting the following weekend with the Baylor Bears, April 8-10, then Oklahoma State April 15-17.

    West Virginia finishes Big 12 action at home versus Kansas State before heading to Arlington, TX for the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 25-29, at Globe Life Field.

    West Virginia Big 12 Conference Schedule

    @ TCU April 1-3

    Baylor April 8-10

    Oklahoma State April 15-17

    @ Texas Tech April 22-24

    @ Kansas April 29-May 1

    Texas May 6-8

    @ Oklahoma May 13-15

    Kansas State May 19-21

