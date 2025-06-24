WVU Bolsters Pitching Staff With DII All-American Transfer Dawson Montesa
Steve Sabins has landed a major piece to the 2026 WVU baseball puzzle, securing a commitment out of the transfer portal from right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.
After getting knocked around quite a bit in 10 appearances as a true freshman, Montesa turned into one of the best pitchers in Division II, earning a First-Team All-American selection at season's end. In 12 games (11 starts), Montesa pitched to the tune of a 1.99 ERA, allowing just 56 hits in 72.1 innings of work. His mid-high 90s fastball caused trouble for opposing hitters, and great control of his offspeed/breaking balls created a strong strikeout to walk ratio, punching out 105 batters while walking just 24.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining and will certainly have a shot at being one of the Mountaineers' weekend starters next season. WVU has had tremendous success with Division II pitchers over the years, and Montesa could be the next to make the transition successfully.
WVU's Transfer Commitments
RHP Chansen Cole (Newberry College), RHP Ian Korn (Seton Hill), RHP Dawson Montesa (Adelphi), RHP Owen Puk (Florida International), C John Lemm (Southern Illinois), INF Matt Ineich (Ohio), OF Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa), OF Brock Wills (UNC Wilmington)
