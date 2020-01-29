WVU Gets Two on the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team

Morgantown, WV – West Virginia junior infielder Tyler Doanes and junior designated hitter/catcher Paul McIntosh have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

As a freshman playing third, Doanes was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team and earned All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Then last season, the native out of Fayetteville, Georgia moved over to second and hit a team-best .316 with five home runs and 32 RBI. Additionally, Doanes made the Big-12 All-Tournament team hitting .421 with four runs and an RBI during the Mountaineers run to the Big 12 Championship game.

McIntosh was an All-Big 12 second-team selection last season in his first year as a Mountaineer. A native of Miami Gardens, Florida, he led the team with 10 home runs while batting .277.

Although selected as a designated hitter on the Preseason All-Big 12 team, McIntosh is expected to play a bigger role behind the plate after filling in nine games last year for Ivan Rodriquez. He started 42 games at designated hitter last season.

The West Virginia Mountaineers open their season in Jacksonville, Florida February 14-17 to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins in a three-game series before the home-opener against Canisius on February 18.