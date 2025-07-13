WVU Lands Steady Ohio State Catcher Just Weeks After Losing Key Transfer
West Virginia picked up a commitment this week from Ohio State catcher transfer Matthew Graveline, filling the void of John Lemm, the Southern Illinois transfer who flipped to Alabama at the end of June.
In three years with the Buckeyes, Graveline has been consistent at the plate, slashing .284/.386/.457 in 153 career games. Each season, Graveline has seen an increase in homers and slugging percentage. This past year, he belted 10 home runs while driving in 53 runs. If you look at his per-season totals, he's as consistent as it gets.
At bats by season: 195 (FR), 199 (SO), 195 (JR)
Hits by season: 56 (FR), 56 (SO), 55 (JR)
Graveline gives the Mountaineers a strong insurance policy in case starter Logan Sauve signs with the MLB team that drafts him and forgoes his remaining eligibility.
WVU's Transfer Commitments
LHP Andrew Middleton, LHP Joshua Surigao, LHP Bryson Thacker, RHP Chansen Cole (Newberry College), RHP Ian Korn (Seton Hill), RHP Dawson Montesa (Adelphi), RHP Owen Puk (Florida International), C Matthew Graveline (Ohio State), INF Matt Ineich (Ohio), OF Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa), OF Sean Smith, OF Brock Wills (UNC Wilmington).
