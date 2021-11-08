2021-22 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball

West Virginia tips off the season Tuesday night at 7:00 pm versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. We sat down and gave our thoughts and observations along with predictions for the upcoming season.

Schuyler Callihan: 19-12 (8-10)

This team had a chance to be one of the very best in the country before Derek Culver and Miles McBride decided to turn pro. With those guys gone and Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews transferring out, there are a lot of question marks surrounding this team.

The return of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil will form one of the best backcourt duos not only in the Big 12 but in the country. The two combined to average 25.6 points per game a year ago both shooting north of 35% from the three-point line. As we saw in the scrimmage against Akron, Huggins plans to start them both which is going to be a first. Last year, Huggins relegated Taz Sherman to the bench so that he could provide an offensive spark when things got a bit choppy. The danger in having both in the lineup is now there is no spark off the bench.

Kedrian Johnson will start the year as the team's point guard filling in the void left behind by Miles McBride. He is better known for his defense and athleticism but according to Bob Huggins, he is a much improved offensive player. Beyond him are newcomers Malik Curry (Old Dominion transfer), Kobe Johnson, and Seth Wilson.

When it comes to scoring points, this team should have no issues. McNeil, Sherman, Jalen Bridges, and big man Isaiah Cottrell all have the ability to make shots from the perimeter. If they are able to hit shots consistently, it will stretch the floor and open things up in the paint for guys like Cottrell, Pauly Paulicap, Gabe Osabuohien, or Dimon Carrigan.

The main issue lies within the defense. The Mountaineers didn't defend very well a year ago and the early signs from coach Huggins is that this group isn't much better, if at all. Huggins' best teams during his time at WVU have been able to defend and rebound at an elite level. I'm not sure this team is capable of doing that. There are a ton of newcomers on this roster but that doesn't make this a deep team. The bodies are there but they still have to develop.

It's hard to really gauge where the Mountaineers will be come March but I have a feeling that things aren't going to come easy for this team. Unless Taz Sherman or Jalen Bridges has a Da'Sean Butler kind of year, I see WVU living on the NCAA Tournament bubble for much of the year. Their non-conference schedule is relatively weak compared to previous years so winning games in Big 12 play are going to be extremely important. I have West Virginia finishing 6th in the Big 12 with an 8-10 record in league play and a 19-12 record overall. The resume won't be pretty but WVU will sneak into the tournament as a No. 10 seed.

Christopher Hall: 21-10 (9-9)

Entering his fifteenth season at the helm in Morgantown, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is seemingly piecing together since Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles graduated out of the program following the 2017-18 season, albeit with the new transfer portal rules, it's happening everywhere.

However, it doesn't mean this year's edition does not have talent on the roster. Guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil are the teams returning leading scorers. Sherman averaged 13.4 points per game last season while McNeil produced 12.2 ppg. The duo will get their points; there's no doubt about it. Nonetheless, following the departures of point guard Duece McBride and forward Derek Culver for the professional ranks, there are big voids to fill with McBride’s scoring and Culver's rebounding ability, along with staples of the program over the last three years, forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and guard Jordan McCabe.

Sophomore forward Jalen Bridges is entering his third season in the program. After an entire season under his belt, he appears poised to take on a more prominent role on offense and the glass after averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds a season ago.

Then, there's Gabe Osabuohien, a gritty, tough defender that sacrifices his body for the ball, bangs in the paint, and brings energy off the bench. However, he has to stay out of foul trouble, which has been an issue in the past.

Finally, forward Isaiah Cottrell has shown he has a lot of upside on the offensive end, showcasing his talent early last season before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury, and he put up eight points in his first game back against Akron.

Kedrian Johnson started at point guard in the season-opening exhibition game, but I don't believe he has solidified the role. Freshman Kobe Johnson has come off the bench and looked sharp in the early going, and Malik Curry has shown he can attack the basket. That might end up being a fun trio to watch as they vie for playing time. I suspect the three-point guards will split minutes until one of them separates themselves from the group or Huggins will end up going with the “hot hand” on a game-by-game basis, which is not ideal.

Then in the frontcourt, transfers Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap are competing to stay on the floor. Carrigan has looked better in the early going, but both will need to step up if the Mountaineers are going to have success.

West Virginia has two glaring issues heading into the season. The first is defense. The team is going to have to make stops. They may have the ability to outscore teams on a semi-regular basis, but as we have all learned in this league, that's not the key to success. That leads to issue number two; rebounding. Culver nearly averaged a double double during his Mountaineer career, and as Huggins and the players have described, "he got the tough rebounds" and "will take a team effort this year."

The team has plenty of potential and could play themselves as a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament, but just as easily could be fighting their way into the postseason. They have pieces, but how they come together will determine the outcome. I still have them notching 20 wins in the regular season, 11-1 in non-conference play, with the loss coming at Arkansas for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 9-9 inside of conference play. Additionally, I do not have them capturing their first win at Kansas this season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.