2021 March Madness: Christopher Hall's Bracket

West Virginia can make it back to the Elite 8 for the first time in 11 years.

Along with so many other sports fans, March Madness is one of my favorite times of the year. The confidence I go into the first day believing I picked a perfect bracket becomes comical as the first and second rounds come to a close.

Yet, confidence builds year in and year out as I seemingly get worse.

Let's start with West Virginia. The immediate reaction from national media that the Mountaineers have an "easy path" to the Elite 8 should scare any seasoned Mountaineer fan, and the game to circle is the possible matchup against San Diego State. A scrappy defensive team that could slow down the West Virginia offense enough to pull off the upset. With that said, Syracuse will probably beat San Diego State, and we can see two old rivals square off. Nonetheless, West Virginia has done some things out of perceived program norms.

Looking most recently, a four-game stretch playing three top 15 teams. Some were just looking to break even at 2-2, but West Virginia went 3-1, and the only loss coming to Oklahoma in double overtime. They played well during that stretch, and key players were battling through injuries.

Then, go back to December when West Virginia hosted a nationally ranked Richmond team and put went for the kill in the second half coasting to an 87-71 win.

However, I did not pick them to beat Illinois, which is led by Brad Underwood, a Bob Huggins protege that got the better of Huggins in 2016 while at Stephen F. Austin, upsetting the Mountaineers in the second round. Plus, Illinois is extremely talented, and turnovers and defensive lapses that have been a thorn in the side of the Mountaineers all season long, stick them again. If they clean up the mental mistakes, they can cut down the nets.

I really wanted to pick Loyola-Chicago to grab the upset over the Illini in round two just for the in-state "little guy can play with the big guy mentality." I might have played it safe this year, especially when my initial instinct was to pick more midmajors. Instead, I went with an all chalk Final Four with Gonzaga beating Baylor in the title game.

The only upsets I picked Georgetown over Florida State and UCLA making a run to the Sweet 16 knocking off Texas.

Sweet 16: Gonzaga vs. Creighton

Iowa vs. Kansas

Illinois vs. Oklahoma St.

West Virginia vs. Clemson

Baylor vs. Purdue

Ohio St. vs. Arkansas

Michigan vs. Georgetown

Alabama vs. UCLA

Elite 8: Gonzaga vs. Kansas

Illinois vs. West Virginia

Baylor vs. Arkansas

Michigan vs. Alabama

Final 4: Gonzaga vs. Michigan

Illinois vs. Baylor

2021 Championship: Gonzaga vs. Bayor

Champion: Gonzaga

