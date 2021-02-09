A Quick Look at a Hot Texas Tech Squad

It's been three games since West Virginia and Texas Tech gave us an instant classic, and we catch up with a hot Texas Tech squad

The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3) are on the road to take on the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-5, 6-4) Tuesday night inside the United Supermarket Arena at 9:00 EST on ESPN.

“They (Texas Tech) played hard," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins." They have so many people who are kind of the same. They’re all 6-4, 6-5 – They’re all strong – they all can play inside and outside, and they bother you with length.

In the first meeting of the year, West Virginia’s Miles “Deuce” McBride hit the game-winner in the game's final seconds to hold off guard Mac McClung’s 30-point night and the Red Raiders 88-87. The Mountaineers were just their second game after a nearly two-week hiatus due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program and looked a little sluggish on the defensive end and still finding their new identity since the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe.

“I think we’re better defensively than the first game,’ said Huggins.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

He applauded the Mountaineers' defensive effort following their last game in the 91-79 win over Kansas and hopes it carries over against Texas Tech. “I can like where we were the last game. I thought our intensity was better - our rotations were better - we were sending people where we wanted them to go - that’s what we gotta do. We just got to maintain some consistency in that regard,” he said.

Texas Tech has won three straight since the first meeting, two coming on the road at LSU and Kansas State, and snapped Oklahoma’s five-game winning streak with a five-point win at home. McClung posted 22 and 23-point performances on the road, respectively.

Guard Terrance Shannon Jr. registered 15-points in the first meeting versus the Mountaineers. He followed it with 23 and 15 points the next two games before his minutes were limited in the last outing against Kansas State due to a sore ankle, but Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard expects Shannon Jr. to be at full strength against West Virginia.

West Virginia is 15-6 all-time versus Texas Tech, including taking three out of the last four but have dropped four straight at United Supermarket Arena.

