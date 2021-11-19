Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    A Quick Look at Marquette

    We take a quick glance at the Marquette Golden Eagles
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) will have their toughest challenge to date as they take on an old conference rival in the semifinals of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0).

    At the helm for the Golden Eagles is another familiar name, in Shaka Smart, who the Mountaineers face twice annually in his time at the University of Texas from 2015-2021. During that span, Smart was 7-6 against the Mountaineers.

    Marquette moved past Ole Miss 78-72  in the opening round after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half. Maryland transfer Darryl Morsell finished with a game-high 22 points and currently leads Marquette in scoring at 22.5 points per game. Redshirt freshman Justin Lewis put up a career-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds. He is second on the team in scoring, averaging 18.8 ppg along with a team-leading 8.8 rebounds per game.

    Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kameron Jones (1) celebrated after Marquette Golden Eagles 67-66 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

    The Golden Eagles also knocked off No. 10 Illinois on Monday 67-66. Morsell and Lewis combined for 37 points.

    Guards Kameron Jones and Tyler Kolek combine for 16.3 points per game but have failed to reach double figures together in the same game.

    West Virginia is 4-7 all-time versus Marquette, including 3-5 as Big East Foes from 2006-2011.

