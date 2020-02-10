A Slight Move for West Virginia in AP Poll

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 6-4) dropped one spot in the Associated Press (AP) Poll to number 14 after finishing the week 1-1.

A host of Mountaineers reached double figures as West Virginia's unblemished home record stayed intact cruising to a 76-61 win over Iowa State on Wednesday but dropped their fourth straight road game on Saturday to the Oklahoma Sooners 69-59.

The slide marks consecutive weeks the Mountaineers have fallen in the rankings after back-to-back weeks of finishing 1-1.

The Mountaineers face two of the top three teams in the country this week when they host the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and head back out on the road to take on the No. 1 Baylor Bears.