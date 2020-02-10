MountaineerMaven
A Slight Move for West Virginia in AP Poll

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 6-4) dropped one spot in the Associated Press (AP) Poll to number 14 after finishing the week 1-1.

A host of Mountaineers reached double figures as West Virginia's unblemished home record stayed intact cruising to a 76-61 win over Iowa State on Wednesday but dropped their fourth straight road game on Saturday to the Oklahoma Sooners 69-59.

The slide marks consecutive weeks the Mountaineers have fallen in the rankings after back-to-back weeks of finishing 1-1.

The Mountaineers face two of the top three teams in the country this week when they host the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and head back out on the road to take on the No. 1 Baylor Bears. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Lucky to drop just one spot

Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

Join the discussion for tonight's game!

Michael Gresko

M-townJoe

West Virginia, Oklahoma Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Sooners

Christopher Hall

M-townJoe

Mountaineers in the XFL - Week 1

Which former Mountaineers stood out in Week 1 of the XFL?

John Pentol

QuinnBurkitt

Oklahoma Hands No. 13 West Virginia Another Road Loss

West Virginia has no answers as they drop their fourth-straight road game.

Christopher Hall

John Pentol

West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon

The Mountaineers fell to the Cowgirls on Saturday for their third straight loss

Quinn Burkitt

John Pentol

No. 13 West Virginia Looks to end Road Skid in Norman

Mountaineers head to Norman hunting a road win

Christopher Hall

M-townJoe

Sports Illustrated Top 25 Power Rankings

Check out where West Virginia sits in the SI Top 25

Schuyler Callihan

John Pentol

Harler Continues to Do All the Right Things for the Mountaineers

WVU guard Chase Harler was key in WVU's win over Iowa State

Michael Gresko

Halk35

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma

What will it take for West Virginia to win tomorrow in Norman?

John Pentol

M-townJoe

BREAKING: LB James Thomas Commits to West Virginia

A little surprise on Friday for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

M-townJoe