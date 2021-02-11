Addition by Subtraction Appears to be Working Again for Huggins, WVU

From 2014-18, West Virginia was viewed as one of the best programs in the country and the team that posed the biggest threat to dethroning Kansas of their Big 12 crown. Those teams weren't filled with four and five-star guys, but a lot of hard-working, blue-collar players that had to work for everything they got.

If you follow WVU basketball closely, you know that head coach Bob Huggins doesn't pursue five-star talents all that often. Many of those players don't exactly fit the style of basketball that he or his staff wants to be played and oftentimes, egos may get in the way of the team's success.

Rewinding back to the 2018-19 season, West Virginia had a major void in leadership. Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. both graduated and were off playing at the professional level. With those two no longer in the program, the Mountaineers didn't have a voice in the locker room that was respected by its peers which caused a lot of drama en route to a 14-20 season that resulted in an appearance in the CBI Tournament.

Following one of the losses that season, Huggins voiced his frustration with the lack of leadership and referred back to Carter and Miles and how they were the prime example of how to do things.

"We've had guys who led us, guys who when somebody starts b****ing in the locker room, they tell them to shut the hell up before I slap you. Your upperclassmen are supposed to lead. We're getting killed by Missouri and JC and Dax come in the huddle and just said 'we're not going to lose. I'm not going to let us lose,' and they didn't."

Later on that season, West Virginia announced that Wesley Harris and Esa Ahmad had been dismissed from the program for undisclosed violations of athletic department policies. Although the Mountaineers didn't have a miraculous turnaround following their departure, they began to play much better and more cohesive. Also, Sagaba Konate decided halfway through the year to sit out for the season and began preparing for the NBA Draft.

This year, Huggins' team seems to be benefiting from the addition by subtraction equation yet again. Earlier this season, sophomore big man Oscar Tshiewbe announced that he would be stepping away from the West Virginia program. He eventually entered the transfer portal and landed in the hands of John Calipari at Kentucky.

Now, there have been no details as to why Tshiebwe left or if there were any issues going on but that did not seem to be the case. Huggins cited the move to be convinced by "outside influences" and I don't believe anyone would be shocked if that were the case.

One would think that removing a McDonald's All-American from your roster would be a huge blow to the team. Instead, West Virginia has gone 7-3 since Tshiebwe's departure and has won five straight Big 12 contests. The offense is more efficient by being able to stretch the floor with just one lone big underneath and with the naked eye, this group looks lightyears better than they did with Tshiebwe on the floor.

Huggins has praised this group of young men all season long for their hard work, dedication, and passion to want to succeed and get better each and every day. Following Tuesday night's win over No. 7 Texas Tech, Huggins says that the team is "more coachable" and is exhausted of all the Oscar talk.

"First and foremost, we've got a great bunch of guys. We've got guys who really care about each other and really support each other, I think that's really important. And I think they're tired of hearing all the other stuff. This is our team. This is West Virginia's team. It's seemingly every time you turn on the television, they want to talk about who's not here rather than who is and I think after a while, it gets on their nerves. I think that's been a motivation for them to show people, hey, we're pretty good. In reality, the guy that we really miss that we really, really wish that we had is Isaiah [Cottrell]. Isaiah can make threes, and Isaiah can pass the ball, and Isaiah can handle the ball. I mean, you add him to our team, now we're not as thin as we are right now with the bigs.

"These guys are coachable. From the standpoint of a guy who has done this as long as I've done this, I appreciate the fact that they're coachable. I appreciate the fact that they listen and they try to do what you tell them to do. We had excuses everywhere before and now we don't have excuses."

Having a team that is willing to take hard, tough coaching and is willing to put in the time to build on their game has a great chance to do something special once March rolls around. Even with a rigorous Big 12 schedule, no one will want to be in West Virginia's region when the bracket is announced on Selection Sunday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.