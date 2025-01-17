All Three of WVU's Signees Nominated to Play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game
Just like this first season on the job, Darian DeVries's first signing class could be a special one at West Virginia. The Mountaineers signed three high school prospects back in mid-November and all three are considered four-star recruits by various outlets.
This week, all three were named nominees to play in the McDonald's High School All-American game. Final rosters for the game will be announced on January 23rd.
F Kelvin Odih
Height: 6'5" Weight: 220 lbs
Offers: Colorado, Creighton, Florida State, George Mason, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Rhode Island, Rutgers, SMU, Texas A&M, Xavier, West Virginia.
DeVries' signing day comment: “We are thrilled to welcome Kelvin to our Mountaineer family. We identified Kelvin early in the summer as someone who we wanted to recruit to West Virginia. His competitive spirit, will to win and versatility on both ends of the court are attributes that we highly value. We are looking forward to coaching Kelvin and helping him reach his potential both on and off the basketball court.”
F Braydon Hawthorne
Height: 6'9" Weight: 195 lbs
Offers: Florida Gulf Coast, Mount St. Mary's, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Radford, UMBC, Wichita State, West Virginia.
DeVries' signing day comment: “We are thrilled to welcome Braydon to our Mountaineer family. Braydon has tremendous upside and positional size at 6-foot-9 on the wing. His skill, shooting, and length, as well as being a 4.0 student and West Virginia native, are things we valued in his recruitment. We are excited to help Braydon develop here on and off the court.”
F Trent MacLean
Height: 6'9" Weight 205 lbs
Offers; Arizona State, Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, Saint Mary's, St. Bonaventure, UC Santa Barbara, UC Riverside, West Virginia.
DeVries' signing day comment: “We are elated to welcome Trent to our Mountaineer family. He possesses the rare combination of size and the ability to shoot the basketball with deep range that will fit perfectly with our style of play. Trent’s best basketball is still ahead of him, and we look forward to helping him reach his full potential on and off the basketball court.”
