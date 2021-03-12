An Ailing Culver and Mental Mistakes Too Much to Overcome in Loss to OSU

Kansas City, MO - The West Virginia Mountaineers met the Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Championship Thursday morning. West Virginia grabbed the lead in the first half and led by as many as eight in the second before Oklahoma State orchestrated a 21-3 run to grab a 10-point advantage. West Virginia mounted a comeback and took the lead late, but Oklahoma State quickly reclaimed the lead and held off the Mountaineers 72-69.

All-Big 12 First Team selection forward Derek Culver was grimacing on the bench following his first three and a half minutes of game action, later finding out he was battling an undisclosed illness, and it became visible on court. However, he continued to fight. Besides, West Virginia does not have any depth in a once loaded backcourt, and knowing this, he fought through it.

“I think first, and foremost Derek showed a lot of courage. I mean, he was having a hard time walking, much less running up and down the floor,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins following the game.

West Virginia guard Miles “Deuce” McBride had a big first half leading all scorers with 16 points and gave West Virginia huge momentum at the end of the half with back-to-back steals finishing it off with an emphatic dunk over highly-touted NBA prospect 6’8” guard Cade Cunningham to give West Virginia a 36-30 lead at the break.

Deuce quickly got to work in the second half, hitting a mid-range jumper, but Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, who had hit for a career-high 31 in the last outing against the Mountaineers, started to head up scoring five straight to get the Cowboys back within three. But, after getting an IV at halftime, Culver mustered up two steals, a euro step to get a layup on the first, and slammed it home on the second to regain the Mountaineer momentum.

“He’s a warrior, he’s one of our toughest guys on the team, he’s one of the leaders, he’s been around,” said McBride. “We were thankful he was able to even step on the court today - some of the things he was going through off the court feeling sick-wise, but he’s going to keep through and battle with us, always.”

West Virginia and Oklahoma State traded buckets, and the Mountaineers were able to maintain an eight-point edge until turnovers, getting beat in transition, and slow rotation on defense was behind the 22-3 Cowboy run and held a 10-point lead with 6:18 remaining in the game.

“We fooled with the ball too much, that started that whole thing, and then we ended up taking a bad shot at the end of the clock – it wasn’t at the end of the clock, but it was probably under 10. It was a bad shot for a lot of reasons, but I think the biggest reason is where it rebounded out to which led to transition for them,” said Huggins. “And then, we make a lazy bounce pass which they steal and go in for a layup. We just gave them too many easy chances, easy opportunities during that stretch, and we have to fight like crazy to try and get back into the game.”

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. Danny Medley - Big 12 Conference

The Mountaineers battled back behind consecutive threes and a steal and lay in on the other end from guard Taz Sherman and hit his fifth three of the second half to give West Virginia a one-point lead, but Johnson III beat everyone down the floor to quickly give the Cowboys the lead, and Isaac Likekele, who was 0-3 before stepping to the line with 22 seconds remaining hit both free throws to extend the lead to three.

West Virginia set up for the final shots, and looking towards Sherman off the left wing, Likekele was able to get a piece of the ball, Culver gathered it through it out to Sean McNeil, but he was unable to get the shot off in time.

“We ran the same set, I think three-straight times, and we had their defense really shifted to Taz’s side,” said Huggins. “I tried to get Deuce to hear me that take it to Taz and swing it back to Sean. He thought Taz was open – Taz thought he was open, I think they got a piece of the ball, but we get it back and throw it out and Sean’s wide open, you think, and then that guy comes flying from nowhere, and Sean had to pump fake him by him so he could get a shot off. It ended up being a second or less too late.”

Oklahoma State averaged 84.5 points in the first two meetings against West Virginia. In the game between the two last Saturday, the Cowboys were down two starters, Cunningham and Likekele, and the Mountaineers defensive effort was questioned following the stunning loss. Yet that was not the issue come Thursday afternoon, it came down to mental mistakes and not having an all-conference player nowhere near full strength.

“Derek wasn’t Derek. When we had him in, there was a lot of times, we played four against five because he couldn’t breathe, and then Gabe gets into foul trouble,” said Huggins. “So, now the biggest guy on the floor is Emmitt (Matthews Jr., 6’7”, 215-lbs). I thought our guys gave a great effort. We had a period of time where we just kind of let down a little bit, threw the ball to them, didn’t get back into transition, didn’t rebound the ball but other than that; I don’t know what else you could ask of them.”

West Virginia was outrebounded 25-16 in the second half, and as one of the guards, Deuce took ownership of the Mountaineers getting dominated on the glass.

“Throughout the whole game, we missed block out assignments and us as guards if it’s long shots it's going - it's going to be long rebounds, and we got to make sure we don’t leak out and go help the bigs. It can’t be just one guy rebounding against four other guys,” he said.

For Huggins, it really all came down to the five-minute stretch of being outscored by 18 points.

“We threw them the ball – we gave them second and third shots. They’re a good team, they got good players, and you let them get three cracks at it inside of the foul line - they’re probably going to make one of them… We just kind of relaxed, I think,” he said.

