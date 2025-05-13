Andre Shaw Accepts Assistant Coaching Job at West Virginia
The West Virginia men's basketball coaching staff welcomed a new addition on Tuesday as head coach Ross Hodge announced the hiring of assistant Andre Shaw.
“Andre is a high-character person who will be involved in many areas of our program,” Hodge said in a press release via the WVU athletic department. “He develops great relationships with our student-athletes and impacts them on and off the floor. Andre has East Coast ties, being a native New Yorker, and also does a tremendous job with player development.”
Shaw got his start in coaching in 2013 at Midwestern State, where he spent six seasons before moving on to brief stints at Eastern New Mexico and Collin College. In 2021, he was hired as an assistant coach and Director of Basketball Operations at North Texas by Grant McCasland and then stayed on staff under Ross Hodge.
“It’s always been a dream to be part of a program like West Virginia University,” Shaw said. “I would like to thank Ross Hodge for believing in me. My family and I are blessed to be given this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to bring success to this program alongside coach Hodge and the rest of the staff.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The One WVU Skill Player Who is Flying Under the Radar Entering the 2025 Season
NBA Draft Expert Calls Javon Small a 'Popular Sleeper' with NBA Teams
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics Are Facing Elimination After Game 4 Loss to Knicks
Projecting the 10 Highest-Rated Mountaineers on EA Sports' College Football 26