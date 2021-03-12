Andy Katz Lists Duece McBride as Top 15 Players in College Basketball

On Thursday, college basketball analyst Andy Katz released his All-American list and placed West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride on the Third Team.

Katz followed it up, saying he would have no issue with people moving this group of fifteen players around.

Deuce averaged 15.3 ppg during the regular season, and in his first career postseason appearance, he produced 19 points, six assists, and three steals in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Championship.

During a four-game stretch in February against ranked opponents (No. 23 Kansas, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas), Duece averaged 21.3 points and 6.0 assists while guiding West Virginia to a 3-1 record during that span.

Andy Kats All-Americans

First Team

Luke Garza - Iowa

Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois

Jared Butler - Baylor

Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

Corey Kispert - Gonzaga

Second Team

Evan Mobley - USC

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Moses Moody - Arkansas

Third Team

James Bouknight - UConn

Miles "Deuce" McBride - West Virginia

Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga

MaCio Teague - Baylor

Moses Wright - Georgia Tech

