Andy Katz Lists Duece McBride as Top 15 Players in College Basketball
On Thursday, college basketball analyst Andy Katz released his All-American list and placed West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride on the Third Team.
Katz followed it up, saying he would have no issue with people moving this group of fifteen players around.
Deuce averaged 15.3 ppg during the regular season, and in his first career postseason appearance, he produced 19 points, six assists, and three steals in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Championship.
During a four-game stretch in February against ranked opponents (No. 23 Kansas, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas), Duece averaged 21.3 points and 6.0 assists while guiding West Virginia to a 3-1 record during that span.
Andy Kats All-Americans
First Team
Luke Garza - Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois
Jared Butler - Baylor
Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State
Corey Kispert - Gonzaga
Second Team
Evan Mobley - USC
Hunter Dickinson - Michigan
Kofi Cockburn - Illinois
Drew Timme - Gonzaga
Moses Moody - Arkansas
Third Team
James Bouknight - UConn
Miles "Deuce" McBride - West Virginia
Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga
MaCio Teague - Baylor
Moses Wright - Georgia Tech
