Andy Katz: West Virginia is a Top 10 Most Feared Team for March Madness

One year ago at this time, the Mountaineers were reeling and had virtually no shot of making the NCAA tournament. Today, the Mountaineers stand at 17-4 and 5-3 in Big 12 conference play and ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 poll.

There's a lot that had to change in order for West Virginia to make this turnaround happen as fast as it did. No egos, selfishness, negative body language and actually having the will to play defense. Those are only a few things that attribute to the team's success this year. Having one of, if not the best front-court in the country with Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe certainly helps.

Yesterday, CBS college basketball analyst, Andy Katz released a video of his top ten teams that no one wants to play come tournament time. On this list, he has West Virginia at No. 7 and explains why the Mountaineers can be so dangerous.

"Oscar Tshiebwe. Derek Culver. They have one of the best front-courts in the country. Guard play can be a little erratic, but still, Bob Huggins and West Virginia, a lot of teams don't want to go against the Mountaineers. The way they play, how tough they play, they've got to be in this top ten."

So is Andy Katz rethinking his preseason take on the Mountaineers? Well, if you don't remember, Katz picked West Virginia to finish dead last in his preseason Big 12 poll. Head coach Bob Huggins took notice and had a few words to say on Twitter.

I'm sure if the Mountaineers continue their winning ways, Huggins will be sure to let Andy Katz know of his preseason take. Do you believe West Virginia is one of the most feared teams come March? Let us know in the comment section below!

