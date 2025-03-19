Another Decommit: West Virginia is Now Down to One Signee in the 2025 Class
As expected, class of 2025 forward Trent MacLean (6'9", 200 lbs) of SoCal Academy in Castaic, California will request his release from his National Letter of Intent from WVU and re-open his recruitment.
The news comes shortly after head coach Darian DeVries made the decision to leave West Virginia for Indiana after just one season.
MacLean is a four-star recruit, who picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, Saint Mary's, UC Santa Barbara, UC Riverside, and a few others. Trent is the son of UCLA legend Don MacLean, who is the all-time leading scorer in PAC-12 history.
MacLean becomes the second player to de-commit from the program, joining his high school teammate, Kelvin Odih. This now leaves West Virginia with just one signee in its 2025 class, which is in-state product Braydon Hawthorne.
