New AP Top 25 Rankings Released
Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball.
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Kansas
4. UConn
5. Arizona
6. Texas
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Gonzaga
10. UCLA
11. Virginia
12. Miami
13. Arkansas
14. Wisconsin
15. Indiana
16. Duke
17. TCU
18. Xavier
19. Baylor
20. Missouri
21. New Mexico
22. Auburn
23. Charleston
24. Ohio State
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes:
LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1
