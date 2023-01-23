New AP Top 25 Rankings Released
Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball.
1. Purdue
2. Alabama
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Kansas State
6. Arizona
7. Virginia
8. UCLA
9. Kansas
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Iowa State
13. Xavier
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Marquette
17. Baylor
18. Charleston
19. UConn
20. Miami
21. Florida Atlantic
22. Saint Mary's
23. Providence
24. Clemson
25. New Mexico
Others receiving votes:
Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1
