New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

A fresh set of rankings are upon us.

Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball.

1. Purdue 

2. Alabama

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA 

9. Kansas 

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Iowa State

13. Xavier

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Marquette

17. Baylor

18. Charleston

19. UConn

20. Miami

21. Florida Atlantic

22. Saint Mary's

23. Providence

24. Clemson

25. New Mexico

Others receiving votes:

Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

