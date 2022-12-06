New AP Top 25 Rankings Released
Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball.
1. Houston
2. Texas
3. Virginia
4. Purdue
5. UConn
6. Kansas
7. Tennessee
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. Arizona
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Maryland
14. Indiana
15. Duke
16. Kentucky
17. Illinois
18. Gonzaga
19. UCLA
20. Iowa State
21. Creighton
22. San Diego State
23. Mississippi State
24. TCU
25. Ohio State
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1
