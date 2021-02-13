WATCH: Deuce McBride Postgame Press Conference | Oklahoma

See what the guard had to say following the team's loss to OU.

West Virginia guard Deuce McBride met with the media following No. 14 WVU's 91-90 double-overtime loss against No. 12 Oklahoma. The 6-2 sophomore finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in 45 minutes. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

