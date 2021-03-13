WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas State

See what the WVU head coach had to say about Friday's win over Kansas State

No. 2 West Virginia's beat No. 10 Kansas State 58-56 in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals. West Virginia head coach Mike Carey met with the media following Friday's victory. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU