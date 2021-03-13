Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas State

See what the WVU head coach had to say about Friday's win over Kansas State
Author:
Publish date:

No. 2 West Virginia's beat No. 10 Kansas State 58-56 in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals. West Virginia head coach Mike Carey met with the media following Friday's victory. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

