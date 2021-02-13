WATCH: Sean McNeil Postgame Press Conference | Oklahoma

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil met with the media following No. 14 WVU's 91-90 double-overtime loss against No. 12 Oklahoma. The 6-2 sophomore finished with 21 points and 4 rebounds in 46 minutes. McNeil sunk 5-10 of his shots from behind the arc. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

