Between The Eers: What is WVU's Potential in 2025?
Can the Mountaineers compete for a Big 12 title this season?
In this story:
West Virginia is off to a terrific 11-2 (2-0) start to the season in year one under Darian DeVries. How far can the Mountaineers go this spring? Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts.
