Best Virginia Announces 2025 Head Coach for The Basketball Tournament
Best Virginia will have a couple of familiar faces populating the coaching staff for this year's TBT.
Jarrod West is returning as the team's head coach after James Long served as the team's shot-caller the last handful of summers. West, who is the head coach at Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg, was the head coach of Best Virginia when the team made its TBT debut back in 2019. He played for the Mountaineers from 1994-98 and averaged over 10 points per game in 110 career contests.
His assistant coach will be former WVU men's basketball assistant Ron Everhart, who served on Bob Huggins' staff for a decade and then alongside Josh Eilert in his lone season as the interim coach.
Best Virginia will be hosting a region once again at the Charleston Coliseum from July 18-22. Herd That (Marshall Alumni), Court Street Kings (Ohio Alumni), Sikh Warriors, DuBois Dream, Elite Nation, and The Nawf are the other teams that will be playing in the region. Matchups for the tournament have not been determined at this time.
