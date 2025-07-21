Mountaineers Now

Best Virginia Set for Showdown With Elite Nation in TBT Charleston Final

Can Best Virginia keep the fun times going in TBT?

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 25, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell (3) celebrates against the Kansas Jayhawks after scoring during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell (3) celebrates against the Kansas Jayhawks after scoring during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Best Virginia took care of business against Herd That (Marshall alumni) in round two of The Basketball Tournament, and will now look to punch their ticket to the "Elite Eight" of the event as they face Elite Nation in the Charleston regional final.

Elite Nation didn't have a first-round game, but did edge out Court Street Kings, 88-85, in the round of 32.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, July 22nd

Tip time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia

Stream: YouTube - here is the direct link

Elite Nation roster (alma mater)

Guards: AJ English (Iona), D’Angelo Harrison (St. John’s), Desi Washington (St. Peter’s), Justin Robinson (Monmouth), Phlandrous Fleming (Florida), Rashad Vaughn (UNLV)

Forwards: Darious Hall (Arkansas), Jaquan Lightfoot (Southeastern CC & Trinity Valley CC), Samuel Idowu (St. Peter’s), Tarekeyi Edogi (Iona), 

Centers: Galin Smith (Alabama), Malik Osborne (Florida State), William Brown (Fayetteville State)

