Best Virginia Set for Showdown With Elite Nation in TBT Charleston Final
Best Virginia took care of business against Herd That (Marshall alumni) in round two of The Basketball Tournament, and will now look to punch their ticket to the "Elite Eight" of the event as they face Elite Nation in the Charleston regional final.
Elite Nation didn't have a first-round game, but did edge out Court Street Kings, 88-85, in the round of 32.
How to watch
When: Tuesday, July 22nd
Tip time: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia
Stream: YouTube - here is the direct link
Elite Nation roster (alma mater)
Guards: AJ English (Iona), D’Angelo Harrison (St. John’s), Desi Washington (St. Peter’s), Justin Robinson (Monmouth), Phlandrous Fleming (Florida), Rashad Vaughn (UNLV)
Forwards: Darious Hall (Arkansas), Jaquan Lightfoot (Southeastern CC & Trinity Valley CC), Samuel Idowu (St. Peter’s), Tarekeyi Edogi (Iona),
Centers: Galin Smith (Alabama), Malik Osborne (Florida State), William Brown (Fayetteville State)
